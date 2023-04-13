Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is a 10-time winner at the Cookstown 100 road race

Michael Dunlop is to compete at the Cookstown 100 road race in the Open, Supersport and Supertwin classes.

The 34-year-old will make his debut on the 2023 Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade Superbike at the event, as well as riding his MD Racing Yamaha Supersport.

The 21-time Isle of Man TT winner will also campaign a McAdoo Racing Kawasaki Supertwin around the Orritor circuit.

Dunlop is the lap record holder for the 2.1-mile course and has won 10 races at the meeting, his last in 2018.

He set the benchmark lap speed of 91.480mph 10 years ago, when he last rode a Honda Superbike in the big bike class.

The Ballymoney rider will use the race as preparation for the forthcoming North West 200 and Isle of Man TT international road races.

He was in action over the Easter weekend, taking part in the opening round of the British Superbike Championship at Silverstone on his Superstock machine and then giving his Supersport and Supertwin bikes an outing at the Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown.

Among the other riders scheduled to compete at the Cookstown 100 are last year's hat-trick hero Michael Sweeney from Skerries and Cork's Mike Browne, who picked up the Enkalon Trophy at the recent Easter Saturday short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt.

A 14-race programme is planned, with qualifying and the first three races scheduled for Friday 21 April and the remainder of the races on Saturday 22 April.