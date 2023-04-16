Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shorten is likely to partner Glover for the European Championships in Slovenia.

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten has partnered two-time Olympic champion Helen Glover to success in the women's pair at the Great Britain trials held at the squads' base at Caversham.

The duo are now almost certain to be selected together for the European Championships in Bled, Slovenia, at the end of May.

This would signal the beginning of an Olympic campaign for Paris next summer.

The first opportunity to qualify comes at the World Rowing Championships.

This event take place in Belgrade in September.

Shorten stroked the GB women's four to world championship success last summer, a year after she narrowly missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, when they finished in fourth place.

It is possible that Shorten and Glover could become part of a four or that someone else will be selected to partner Glover, but the pair have been training together and also won the long-distance trial in February.

Glover won Olympic gold at London 2012 in the women's pair alongside Heather Stanning. It was Team GB's first gold medal of the Games and the first ever in women's rowing.

The pair successfully defended their title in Rio four years later.

In the women's single sculls trial, Coleraine's Hannah Scott finished in second place.

Scott, who will also be hoping to qualify for her second Olympics in Paris, had an injury-plagued 2022 which interrupted a single sculls campaign that began with a bronze medal in the first World Cup.

The only other time she was able to race was at the world championships where she finished fifth.

It took a photo finish to separate Scott and the winner of the trial, Lauren Henry.

Northern Ireland's third Tokyo Olympian, Rebecca Edwards from Aughnacloy, and her partner Florence Donald finished seventh in the women's pair after winning the 'B' Final.