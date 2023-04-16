Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Antrim's Orlaith Prenter scored 0-8 to help Antrim to their first Division Four title.

Antrim will play Division Three football next season for the first time in their history following a 10-point victory against Leitrim in the Division Four final at Parnell Park.

An early goal from Bronagh Devlin after four minutes helped Antrim on their way, and a missed Leitrim penalty just before the break enabled Emma Kelly's side to triumph 1-19 to 2-6 in Dublin.

Antrim led 1-8 to 1-4 at half time, but kicked a further 11 points to seal the win despite Ailbhe Clancy scoring a second goal for Leitrim.

After previous defeats in Division Four deciders in 2014, 2016 and 2019, the Saffrons, who won the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship in 2021, have made it to Division Three at the fourth time of asking.

Antrim won all three games in Division Four B and their semi final 3-16 to 1-11 against Limerick to set up a final date against a Leitrim side who topped Division Four A.

Clancy pointed in the first minute for Leitrim, but Antrim recovered and scored their only goal of the game three minutes later when Devlin fired a low shot into the far corner.

Michelle Guckian pulled Leitrim level on nine minutes with a good finish from close range, before Antrim scored a flurry of points, with Orlaith Prenter kicking 0-4.

Leitrim missed a golden opportunity to go in ahead at the break, as Leah Fox dragged a penalty wide as the Saffrons took a four-point lead into the break.

They added some more scores early in the second half, before Clancy's goal reduced the deficit to five for Leitrim.

The Ridge County were unable to muster a comeback, however, as Prenter helped herself to a further 0-3, with Maria O'Neill kicking 0-4 as Antrim cruised to victory.

In the Division Three decider, Kildare claimed a thrilling 2-11 to 2-10 extra-time win over Clare to secure promotion to Division Two.