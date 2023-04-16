Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Daniel Wiffen was a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Daniel Wiffen has broken his third Irish record this weekend on his way to winning 800m Freestyle Gold at the Stockholm Open Swim Meet in Sweden.

In breaking the record, Wiffen posted a second world top time and took two seconds off the Irish senior record of 7:46.32, finishing in 7:44.45.

He now leads the 2023 world rankings in the 800m and 1500m Freestyle.

Already this weekend, Wiffen set a new 400m Freestyle Irish standard and 1500m Freestyle record.

The Tokyo Olympian beat Olympic bronze medallist Mykhaylo Romanchuk to the silver medal position in Sunday's event, with the Ukrainian finishing in 7:47.12.

Next up for Wiffen will be a number of preparation meets in Europe ahead of the July World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

This will be the first opportunity for the County Armagh man to post a qualification time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.