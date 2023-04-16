Watch: Last-gasp O'Toole goal sends Monaghan into last four

Ryan O'Toole has said that his last-gasp winning goal for Monaghan against Tyrone "is what the Ulster Championship is all about".

O'Toole, who was making his Ulster SFC debut, scored in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time at Healy Park to give the Farneymen a stunning 2-17 to 1-18 quarter-final victory.

Their win set up a last-four meeting with holders Derry.

"This is what the Ulster Championship is about," he told BBC Sport NI.

"It's big days like this, you build up all year. We did well to stay up in the National League but it was all about today.

"If we hadn't have come out with a result today, we would have been disappointed."

He added: "It's great. My career with Monaghan has been up and down over the last couple of years.

"This is the first run I've had and I am taking it with both hands. Days like this make it all worth it."

O'Neill's goal came seconds after it looked like Darren McCurry had won the match for Tyrone, who held a five-point lead at half time, with a 75th-minute point.

In a hugely dramatic closing period to the game, both sides exchanged points before O'Toole was sent clear on 76 minutes.

A point would have taken the game to extra time but he instead opted to go for goal and squeezed a low shot through the legs of Reds Hands goalkeeper Niall Morgan at the near post.

"It was tit-for-tat, we were trying to put them away but they just kept coming back with answers," O'Toole continued.

"To go a point up you are unsure whether you or going to do it or not, or if it will be the same old story - 'are Tyrone going to beat Monaghan again?'

"We just said 'we are going to go out and leave it all out there, we are not going to leave any doubt about what we came to do' - and we didn't leave any doubt today."

Looking ahead to their semi-final clash with Derry, who beat Fermanagh comfortable in their quarter-final on Saturday, O'Toole did not hide the fact that Monaghan will be wanting revenge.

"We want to go as far as possible but it is all about two weeks' time and Derry. We have a score to settle there after last year and we are going to give it our best shot."