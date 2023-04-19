Davey Todd on board the Honda he took to second place in last year's opening Superstock race

Davey Todd says he "won't make the same mistakes again" as he looks to go one better in 2023 after four runner-up places at last year's North West 200.

The 27-year-old Yorkshire rider also left the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit last time out with new lap records for the Superstock and Supersport classes.

Todd will again ride for the Milenco by Padgetts Honda racing team in May.

"A good North West 200 for me this year will be going one better in every race than I did last year." said Todd.

The Saltburn-on-Sea rider had been impressive during Thursday evening's difficult damp conditions, following Alastair Seeley home in the wet Superstock and Supersport encounters.

In Saturday's sunshine, he lost out on victory by just 0.1 sec to Lee Johnston in the second 600cc outing and by 0.3 sec to Glenn Irwin in the opening Superbike race.

"I was really pleased to be in the battle for wins in the dry and the wet and I had some great races." Todd recalls.

"I had a great battle with Lee Johnston in the Supersport race on Saturday and was just pipped for the win right at the end.

"Glenn Irwin is the man to beat on a superbike at the North West at the moment and I took it to him in the first Superbike race. I had the pace but I lacked the race craft to win."

In the Superstock race, Todd recovered after outbraking himself at University Corner and running into a field on the opening lap.

He fought his way back into contention, setting a new lap record for the class as he chased down Seeley's lead before he was forced to retire when his Dunlop front tyre delaminated.

More tyre problems prevented the English rider from lining up in the feature Superbike race.

"I really wanted another go in the second Superbike race but it wasn't to be," Todd recalls.

Despite his disappointment, Todd has taken encouragement from his 2022 North West performances as he looks forward to locking horns with local heroes like Seeley, Johnston and Irwin from 10-13 May.

"Being at the front in the wet and the dry was something positive for me to take away from last year's North West." Todd says.

"In every class and in every condition, I was there, battling different people for the win in every race."

He feels improving his own race craft will be key to converting his speed into race wins on the north coast.

"My lap times are there and I know I have got the speed." Todd says.

"But it comes down to making the passes at the right places and defending the lead at the right places. In the Superbike race against Glenn last year I just ran in a little too wide at Metropole on the last lap. Both of us were strong on the brakes but he just got underneath me and that is where I lost out."

Davey Todd in action during a Superstock race at Ballysally roundabout

'I just wasn't defensive enough'

Losing out on the last lap of his epic Supersport battle with Lee Johnston is blamed on another last lap mistake at Juniper.

"I just wasn't defensive enough going into the chicane and he got past." Todd says.

"I have watched the footage time and time again and kicked myself for it. But I will be a wiser man this year and not make the same mistakes again."

A fortnight after last year's North West 200, Todd went on to claim his first podium finish at the Isle of Man TT.

'Frustrating' start to BSB

By the end of the season road racing's hottest young prospect had also claimed the British Superstock championship with the Milenco Padgetts Honda squad.

Moving up to the premier Superbike series for 2023, he suffered a tough start to his campaign during the opening round at Silverstone at the start of April.

"It was a frustrating first round because we are lacking a few bits on what is basically a stock bike." the Saltburn on Sea man explained.

"We are a smaller team with a small budget, trying to do a big job in BSB. We suffered brake fade and had some grip issues at Silverstone but I felt good in myself and I have been improving my riding style."

Todd's BSB outings also give him a lot more time on the bike which he feels will pay dividends at the North West 200.

"I'm feeling better than I have ever felt as a rider and my style and technique have come on a lot. I feel a lot better than I did at this time last year and a lot more comfortable."