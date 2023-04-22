Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea won six consecutive World Superbike titles between 2015 and 2020

Jonathan Rea made it two second-place finishes in the World Superbikes round at Assen as he again came in behind leader Alvaro Bautista.

It was the same one-two-three as Saturday's race one with Toprak Razgatlioglu completing the podium.

Six-time champion Rea moved into an early lead but was soon passed by Ducati rider Bautista.

Rea stayed close to the Spaniard before Bautista opened a gap in the final two laps to win by 0.9 seconds.

The race was reduced to eight laps when it was delayed because of fears of oil on the Dutch circuit.

Alex Lowes, Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani completed the top six placings.

Rea remains fourth in the series while Bautista extended his championship lead over Razgatlioglu to 51 points before race two later on Sunday.

"I really enjoyed it - I loved the race and luckily we get to do it again later today," Northern Irish rider Rea told Eurosport.

"My guys gave me a bit of better bike - they moved my position, taking that little bit of weight off the front so my front tyre was really good to the end.

"I hope we can be a little more competitive in race two. Alvaro rode an amazing rhythm and I tried to dig in to the end."

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati, 149 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Ducati, 98

3. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha, 88

4. Jonathan Rea (NI) Kawasaki, 73

5. Axel Bassani (Ita) Ducati, 66

6. Xavi Vierge (Spa) Honda 49

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita) Ducati, 48