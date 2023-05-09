Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop's last North West 200 win was in 2016

North West 200 Dates: Tuesday, 9 May - Saturday, 13 May Coverage: Watch live streams of practice and racing on Thursday and Saturday on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

The North West 200 roared into gear on Tuesday with the first qualifying session, and after a second period of practice on Thursday, it will be time for the racing action to begin.

Three races are scheduled for Thursday evening, with the remaining five events on the programme to be staged on Saturday.

As in recent years, there will be four different classes of competition for fans to thrill to around the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit.

BBC Sport takes you through each of the racing categories to assess who the possible winners might be and offer some information and fascinating facts you may not be aware of.

Superbikes - two six-lap races

Davey Todd continues his association with the Milenco by Padgett's team

The 'glamour' class of the meeting which usually attracts the best riders on some of the most exotic machinery and involves the fastest speeds, up to 200mph.

These bikes a.re based on production road-going models that are available in the showroom, 850cc to 1000cc three and four cylinder four-strokes, also twin cylinder 960cc to 1200cc four-strokes, but tuned for racing and with other modifications made.

The bikes are stripped of lights and road-bodywork, are lightened significantly and fitted with up-rated suspension, chassis, engine parts and full race exhaust systems.

Among the leading contenders this year will be Northern Ireland's Ducati-mounted Glenn Irwin, hoping to add to his six wins in the class.

Fellow British Superbike riders Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman, both aboard FHO BMWs, Alastair Seeley on a TAS Racing BMW, Kawasaki-mounted Dean Harrison and Honda standard-bearers Davey Todd, Conor Cummins and Michael Dunlop should all be near the head of affairs.

Last year's 1-2-3: Race One: 1 Glenn Irwin, 2 Davey Todd, 3 Michael Dunlop Race Two: 1 Glenn Irwin, 2 Richard Cooper, 3 Josh Brookes

Lap record: Peter Hickman, 2022, 124.799mph Race record: Glenn Irwin (6 laps), 2022, 123.935 Fastest qualifying lap: Glenn Irwin, 2023, 124.02mph

Most wins in the class: Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter 9; Glenn Irwin 6, Robert Dunlop 5, Steve Plater 5, Phillip McCallen 4

Most manufacturer wins in the class: Honda 35, Yamaha 16, Ducati 9, Suzuki 7, BMW 4, Kawasaki 3

Did you know?

- Northern Ireland riders have won all of the last 12 Superbike races held at the North West. Glenn Irwin has won six, Alastair Seeley three, Michael Dunlop two and the late William Dunlop one. John McGuinness in 2012 was the last winner from outside NI.

- Glenn Irwin gave Kawasaki their first Superbike win since 1977 when he won the only Superbike race held in 2019. Irwin has also previously won on Ducati and Honda machinery.

- Six of the seven fastest ever laps on Superbikes were recorded at the 2022 North West. Peter Hickman, Glenn Irwin, Richard Cooper, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and Josh Brookes all set their fastest lap speeds, with Michael Dunlop's previous lap record from 2016 now sixth in the 'fastest laps' table.

Superstocks - two six-lap races

Peter Hickman will aim to add to his two Superstock wins on his FHO Racing BMW

These bikes are the nearest to the motorcycles you can buy in the showroom, with a few modifications permitted for racing. Regulations allow for 850cc to 1000cc three or four cylinder four-strokes and 955cc to 1200cc two-cylinder four-strokes.

Minor modifications permitted include the removal of all stock equipment such as lights and mirrors. The rear shock can be replaced and front fork internals can be modified. The exhaust system can be replaced and the fitment of a power commander is also allowed.

Despite being much more 'standard', lap times in this class have been creeping up towards those set by the Superbikes at the international road races in recent years.

In common with all the classes, the winners of these races is hard to predict - last year's double winner Seeley, Hickman, Todd, Dunlop, Lee Johnston, Brookes, James Hillier, Dean Harrison, they will all fancy their chances of standing on the top step of the podium on Thursday and Saturday.

Last year's 1-2-3: Race One: 1 Alastair Seeley 2 Davey Todd 3 Richard Cooper Race Two: 1 Alastair Seeley 2 Lee Johnston 3 Dean Harrison

Lap record: Davey Todd, 2022, 123.895mph Race record: Alastair Seeley (6 laps) 2017, 122.219 Fastest qualifying lap: Alastair Seeley, 2017, 123.203

Most wins in the class (including Production races): Alastair Seeley 10, Bruce Anstey 4, Peter Hickman 2, Trevor Nation 2, Joey Dunlop 2, Michael Rutter 2

Most manufacturer wins in the class: Suzuki 9, BMW 9, Yamaha 7, Honda 4, Kawasaki 4

Did you know?

- Keith Amor gave BMW their first ever race win at the North West in the Superstock class in 2010. The German manufacturer now boasts nine victories in the class, including seven consecutive races in the category between 2015 and 2019. Seeley with three of those wins, Hickman with two, plus successes for Johnston and Ian Hutchinson.

- James Hillier gave Kawasaki their first Superstock win since 2014 when he ended BMW's run of dominance in the second race in 2019. He went on to be named man-of-the-meeting that year.

Supersports - two six-lap races

Dean Harrison leads Alastair Seeley during a Supersport qualifying session in 2022

The Supersport class features road-going, production based 'showroom look-alike' machines, although changes are permitted to exhausts, suspension internals and also tyres.

They are powered by engines over 400cc and up to 636cc four stroke four cylinder, 500cc up to 800cc three cylinder four stroke, and over 600cc to 955cc two cylinder four strokes.

Dunlop, Johnston, Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison have all chosen Yamaha power for this race, with Hickman on a Triumph, Seeley on a Ducati and Todd on a Honda.

This class always produces close, exciting racing.

Last year's 1-2-3: Race One: 1 Alastair Seeley 2 Davey Todd 3 Jeremy McWilliams Race Two: 1 Lee Johnston 2 Davey Todd 3 Michael Dunlop

Lap record: Davey Todd, 2022, 118.036mph Race record: Lee Johnston, 2022 (6 laps), 117.003 Fastest qualifying lap: Alastair Seeley, 2014, 117.160

Most wins by class: Alastair Seeley 13, Bruce Anstey 5, Phillip McCallen 4, Ryan Farquhar 3, Steve Plater 3

Most manufacturer wins by class: Yamaha 16, Honda 13, Suzuki 10, Kawasaki 8

Did you know?

- Only four riders from outside Northern Ireland have won Supersport races in the period from 2010 to 2022 - Ian Hutchinson, Bruce Anstey, Martin Jessopp and Davey Todd.

- Alastair Seeley has won 12 of the last 20 Supersport races and won at least one every year for nine consecutive years from 2010 to 2018, before his sequence ended in 2019. He returned to winning ways in the class with a victory in 2022.

Supertwins - two four-lap races

Lee Johnston will target victory on his Ashcourt Racing Aprilia Supertwin

Supertwins are four stroke twin cylinder machines originally sold for road use with a water cooled engine of up to 700cc. A number of changes and modifications are permitted to the frame, swing arm, suspension, exhaust and brakes, as deemed in the technical regulations.

This class has only been part of the programme at international road races since 2012 and was initially dominated by Kawasakis.

The variety of competing manufacturers with approved chassis has increased in recent years, with specified bikes by Italian marques Paton (S1-R) and Aprilia (RS660), plus Japanese Kawasakis (ER650/Z650), Suzukis (SV 650) and Yamahas (07/R7) all permitted.

The field is again wide open, with Richard Cooper, Hickman, Johnston, Dunlop, Paul Jordan, Adam McLean, Michael Rutter and Jeremy McWilliams among a lengthy list of possible victors.

Last year's 1-2-3:Race One: 1 Pierre Yves Bian 2 Paul Jordan 3 Lee Johnston; Race Two: 1 Joseph Loughlin 2 Lee Johnston 3 Jeremy McWilliams

Lap record: Jeremy McWilliams, 2022, 111.337mph; Race record: Joe Loughlin, 2022, 110.932 Fastest qualifying lap: Richard Cooper, 2022, 110.608

Most wins by class: Jeremy McWilliams 3, Lee Johnston 2, Ryan Farquhar 2, Ivan Lintin 2, Martin Jessopp 2

Most manufacturer wins by class: Kawasaki 13, Paton 3

Did you know?

- Up to 2019, the only riders from outside the UK and Republic of Ireland to win North West races were three New Zealanders - Stu Avant, Robert Holden and Bruce Anstey.

That changed when Italian Stefano Bonetti won the first Supertwins event in 2019 and then last year Pierre Yves-Bian became the first French victor by winning another Supertwins race.

- Jeremy McWilliams emerged from the pack of two-time winners to become the most successful Supertwins rider at the event by taking victory in race two in 2019.

- Joe Loughlin's success last year, after Richard Cooper was eliminated from the results, was the first by a Republic of Ireland rider since Raymond Porter won a Supersport race in 2005.

Race programme

Thursday 11 May

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps)

Race 2 - Superstock (6 laps)

Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps)

Saturday 13 May

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps)

Race 2 - Superbike (6 laps)

Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps)

Race 4 - Superstock (6 laps)

Race 5 - NW200 Superbike race (6 laps)