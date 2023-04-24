Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley pictured with North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte and a V4 Ducati. Seeley will ride a V2 Ducati at the Triangle

Alastair Seeley, winner of a record 27 races at the North West 200, will ride a V2 Ducati in the Supersport races at this year's event from 10-13 May.

The provision of the machine is a collaboration between Moto Rapido, who run Ducati bikes in the British Championship, and the TAS Racing team.

The 955cc Italian machine joins the Superbike and Superstock BMWs in Seeley's garage for the North West.

Seeley has won a record 13 Supersport races over the Triangle circuit.

The 43-year-old's batch of successes in the middleweight class include a victory on wet roads in the opening 600c race last year.

The Ducati had been earmarked for Ian Hutchinson to ride at the NW200 but because of protocols the Yorkshire rider has had his race licence revoked for a year after suffering a stroke.

"I didn't make the podium at the North West in 2019 but winning three races last year showed that was a blip," the Carrickfergus rider added.

"Those results contributed to my getting top tier machinery this year, including a British Superstock ride.

"I have a great package over all the classes now, giving me a better chance to go for wins."

Having returned to the British Superstock series with the Synetiq BMW team, Seeley will arrive on the north coast with outings at Silverstone and Oulton Park under his belt.

"I am learning all the time as we ride the BMW which is a completely different bike to the R1 Yamaha we rode last year," he said.

"It will be a challenga s the team and myself try to get to grips with the Ducati but I am looking forward to it."

Seeley's Ducati machine will appear in Powertoolmate livery with Milwaukee support.