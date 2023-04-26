O'Hagan faces over a year out of action after surgery.

Down forward Barry O'Hagan is hopeful that his triple reconstruction of knee ligaments will enable him to continue his playing career.

The 29-year old ruptured his ACL, MCL and Meniscus in a game against Antrim in February and faces at least a year out of action.

"The surgeons aren't saying it is definitely going to happen, but the triple reconstruction was the best chance for me to play football again" he told the GAA Social podcast.

O'Hagan did concede that the severity of his injury has left him wondering if he will be able to play again.

"It wasn't supposed to be a career-threatening injury right up until 30 minutes before the operation.

"It went from an ACL reconstruction to having numerous ligaments fixed and that means the recovery will be longer than what was expected," O'Hagan added.

"I have been told it is going to be a year, but anything after that will be a bonus."

'It is like grief'

O'Hagan had scored three points against Antrim before he was stretchered off with the serious injury.

O'Hagan recalls breaking down in tears upon receiving the news of the extent of the injury and questioning whether he can reach the same levels if and when he does make a full recovery.

"As soon as I got off the phone with Conor (Laverty, Down manager) I just started crying. I am 29 now and in my head, by the time I am back, I will be in my 31st year.

"What was going through my head was 'will I be wanted? Will I be the man up front?'

"It was almost like grief, I just kept questioning if I can be quick off both feet, have the pace and have the confidence again" said the Clonduff man.

'We are only starting'

Watch: Down reach Ulster semis with Donegal win

Whilst O'Hagan will miss the rest of the Ulster Championships, he is looking forward to watching his county from the sidelines after witnessing Sunday's 2-13 to 1-11 victory against Donegal.

That win set up a semi-final against Armagh and O'Hagan reserved praise for Laverty's ability to turn the Mournemen's fortunes around this year.

"I thought the lads were fantastic on Sunday and it is down to Conor. What he has done in his short time in charge has been phenomenal, he has left no stone unturned.

"He has just asked the boys to be honest, to dig deep and go to another level.

"Down may not win on Saturday but it won't define him as a manager. We are only starting and with a young panel too."

O'Hagan is confident that the Mourne County can spring a surprise in the hotly anticipated clash at Clones.

"It is going to be a hot and heavy game, I don't think either side will need motivation" he said.

"I believe we can win it. That is no disrespect to Armagh, they are a Division One side but I think the confidence the lads have under their belts is crucial and we have a few coming back from injury.

"Our squad is young and they are fearless, they will only go into the game thinking they can win."