BBC Sport Northern Ireland will have more coverage of the North West 200 than ever before as motorcycling fans gear up for the 2023 edition of the international road race.

All practice sessions and races can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9, Thursday 11 and Saturday 13 May. Worldwide video streaming will be available to view on the BBC Sport NI website.

A live audio stream of the iPlayer commentary will also be available on BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport NI website.

BBC Radio Foyle on FM and BBC Sounds will also carry a live audio stream, from the iPlayer coverage, of race commentary on race day Saturday from 11:00 to 18:00 BST.

In addition to coverage of the races, a new programme - The North West 200 Social - will be broadcast live from the course on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on 13 May.

Presenters Donna Legge and David 'Rigsy' O'Reilly will hear from fans around the Triangle circuit and will speak to riders and race volunteers.

There will also be three dedicated highlights programmes on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland. They will be broadcast on Friday 12 May (22:40), Sunday 14 May (22:30) and Monday 15 May (22:40).

Finally, the BBC Sport website and social media platforms will have all the best action, news, interviews and features.

When to watch the North West 200 on the BBC

Tuesday, 9 May - First practice session, 09:45-14:30

Thursday, 11 May - Second practice session, 09:45-14:30 & evening racing, 17:45-20:45

Saturday, 13 May - Race day, 10:00-18:00