Richard Cooper will aim to add to the four North West 200 podium finishes he has already achieved when he competes in this year's event.

The Nottingham rider was second in the Superstock race on the way to becoming the fastest ever newcomer on his debut in 2019.

He claimed a second position and two third places at last year's races.

"The North West is an established part of my season now that I have been there twice," said Cooper.

"I have been successful both times and gained a lot of experience in all weather conditions."

Last year the 40-year-old also crossed the line first in both Supertwins races, before both victories were cancelled out because of a technical infringement.

The 40-year-old arrives at the North West this year as the leader of the F900R BMW Cup and with two rostrum finishes under his belt aboard the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha R6 in the British Supersport series after last weekend's Oulton Park meeting.

He has been unable to secure suitable 1000cc machinery for this week's North West but will contest the Supersport and Supertwin races.

"Mervyn Whyte and I had been trying to sort a ride on a stocker BMW with the TAS Racing team but although people were keen to make it happen, it just hasn't worked out," a philosophical Cooper explained.

"I am disappointed, especially after the results I had on the big bikes last year but it is what it is and I will just have to try to achieve the best results I can on the bikes I do have.

"I definitely think I can challenge for the podium on the 600.

"I rode the R6 at Oulton Park to get myself dialled into the bike for the North West and it was amazing.

"We topped the speed trap at Oulton so I am looking forward to stretching its legs at the North West where top speed is very important."

His Bathams-liveried Supertwin Yamaha R7 will provide a different challenge as delays in preparation of the new machine mean Cooper's first sight of the bike will be when he arrives in the North West paddock.

"It is a completely unknown quantity at the moment. Michael Rutter has done a fantastic job in getting the bike sorted.

"He came to my rescue this year and I am ready for the challenge. But I don't know if it is fast enough or if it will hold together in the race until I get to the North West and ride it.

"But that will make it even more rewarding if I can do well on it."