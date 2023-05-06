Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea finished third in race one of the World Superbikes round in Barcelona as championship leader Alvaro Bautista eased to victory.

Six-time champion Rea was on course for second place but was passed by Toprak Razgatlioglu on the last lap.

Spanish rider Bautista led from start to finish to secure his ninth win from this year's 10 races.

Rea moves up one spot to fourth in standings while Bautista increases his advantage at the top to 61 points.

The race was red-flagged on lap four after a crash and reduced to 17 laps on the restart.

Rea was fourth on his Kawasaki early in the race with Bautista followed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani.

Rinaldi slid off after colliding with Bassani, who subsequently picked up a long-lap penalty for his part in the incident.

Rea moved up to second but was soon challenged by Razgatlioglu and the pair were involved in a dramatic duel for the remainder of the race.

Razgatlioglu waited patiently before passing Rea on the final lap and he held on pip the Ballyclare man.

Andrea Locatelli, Dominique Aegerter and Bassani completed the top six with the sprint race and race two to follow on Sunday.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati, 199 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Ducati, 138

3. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha, 117

4. Jonathan Rea (NI) Kawasaki, 89

5. Axel Bassani (Ita) Ducati, 86

6. Dominique Aegerter (Swi) Yamaha, 61