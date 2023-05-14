Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Stewart was among Antrim's scorers in the victory over Leitrim in Belfast

Antrim hit three second-half goals to defeat Leitrim in their Tailteann Cup opener in Belfast while Wexford fought back to draw with Fermanagh.

Adam Loughran bagged a double and Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann also netted in a 3-18 to 2-12 win over Leitrim.

Luke Flanagan's penalty helped Fermanagh to a 1-7 to 0-4 half-time lead at Brewster Park but Wexford rallied with a Ben Brosnan goal.

Darragh Brooks popped over a last-gasp equaliser as it ended 1-13 apiece.

Fermanagh were on course for a comfortable victory after an impressive first half, which started with points from Aidan Breen and Ultan Kelm.

Flanagan's penalty on 10 minutes - awarded for a foul on Conor McShea in the box - put the Erne side 1-2 to 0-1 in front before scores from Ryan Lyons (3), Garvan Jones and Sean McNally gave them a commanding seven-point advantage at the break.

Ben Brosnan netted for Wexford in the Brewster Park draw

Two points from Eoghan Nolan helped Wexford edge the scoring on the restart before Brosnan netted on the rebound after his 53rd-minute penalty was kept out by Jack Kelly.

Lyons added a Fermanagh point but it became a one-point game when Cathal Walsh and Niall Hughes split the posts.

It set up a thrilling finale and Brosnan took his tally to 1-3 by levelling with a free, only for Sean Quigley to put Fermanagh back in front deep into added time.

It came down to a 45 in the dying seconds and Brooks held his nerve to fire over and leave it all-square at the final whistle.

Saffrons see off Leitrim challenge

Leitrim stayed in touch with Antrim in Belfast until the three-goal blast saw the Saffrons pull clear late in the game.

The visitors made the perfect start thanks to a Barry McNulty goal but Leitrim were quick to respond with four straight points to make it 0-5 to 1-1.

It remained close with Dominic McEnhill sending over four Antrim points while Darragh Rooney (2) and Keith Beirne were on target for Wexford.

Antrim led 0-10 to 1-5 at the interval and scored the opening two points of the second half before Jack Heslin hit Wexford's second goal after 40 minutes to leave a point in it.

Scores were exchanged before Loughran smashed into the Wexford net on 51 minutes and it proved to be the decisive score as Antrim took a grip on the game.

McCann palmed in six minutes later and when Loughran added the third the gap had grown to 12 points as the Saffrons eased to victory.