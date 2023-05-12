Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cavan's Paddy Lynch scored a first-half penalty for Mickey Graham's side

Cavan began their Tailteann Cup bid with victory over Laois while Down saw off Waterford's challenge in Newry.

Last year's beaten finalists Cavan fought back from conceding an early goal to beat Laois 2-20 to 1-14 at Breffni Park.

Goals from Paddy Lynch and Jonathan McCabe helped Mickey Graham's side to the win.

Pat Havern hit five points while Eamon Brown and Odhran Murdock netted as Down beat Waterford 2-14 to 1-6.

Cavan, who lost to Westmeath by five points in last year's inaugural Tailteann Cup final, found themselves behind early on.

Laois made a bright start as they peppered the Cavan full-back line with high balls. The physical presence of Evan O'Carroll on the edge of the square proved to be more than a handful for the home defence and the full forward was rewarded for his early endeavours with a goal in the 10th minute.

Kieran Lillis and Padraig Kirwan added Laois points and the hosts found themselves behind until a 26th minute penalty from forward Paddy Lynch swung the advantage in Cavan's favour.

Referee Anthony Nolan deemed Gearoid McKiernan's shot on goal in the 26th minute to be blocked by a Laois foot and instantly awarded a penalty.

Lynch confidently despatched the ball to the net to give Cavan a slender two-point lead at the break.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham guided the county to promotion to Division Two earlier this year

Cavan emerged a different animal in the second half and rattled off the first seven points to open up a nine-point lead.

A late Laois rally cut the gap to six before McCabe's injury-time goal sealed an opening day win for Mickey Graham's men, who outscored their opponents by 1-10 to 0-6 in the second half.

Conor Laverty's Down side were given a scare by Waterford in Newry as Conor Murray's 18th minute goal helped the Division Four side take an early three-point lead.

Pairc Esler was stunned into silence until Brown goaled for Down five minutes later as they moved in front.

From there, they held onto the lead with Pat Havern in inspired form. His five-points settled the Down men before Murdock's goal midway through the second half effectively ended the tie as a contest.