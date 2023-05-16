Broadhurst sparred with Taylor ahead of the undisputed world lightweight champion's thrilling fight with Amanda Serrano in New York

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst has praised Katie Taylor for "making the way" for female boxers in Ireland ahead of Taylor's two-weight undisputed fight against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Broadhurst has sparred with the 36-year old in the past and says the Bray native is "inspiring the whole of Ireland if not the whole world" and that female boxing "wouldn't be where it is in Ireland if it wasn't for her.

"We should be very thankful for what she has done and I am privileged to call her a friend" she said.

The current World, European and Commonwealth Games champion hailed the support Taylor provided after her shock defeat against Grainne Walsh in the Irish Elite Championships in Dublin in January.

"She is an amazing person. When I went over to spar her last year she made me feel so welcome and we created a friendship," Broadhurst told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Even when I lost [against Walsh] she was one of the first people to text me and encourage me, which just shows the type of person she is.

"She has been shouting my praise all year and I am very lucky to have someone like that in my corner.

"When I turn pro I really hope she will be part of my career as she is someone with a lot of knowledge."

'I will reach the Olympics'

Broadhurst is a current World, European and Commonwealth champion

Broadhurst, a former European junior and youth champion, is confident that Taylor will create history in her first professional fight in her homeland and is proud that Ireland now boasts an array of talented female boxers.

"She is a tough woman. Cameron has a lot of weight on her, but Katie should be too quick for her. I can't see her being beaten, I have great confidence in her," Broadhurst said.

"Ten years ago you would walk into the High Performance Centre and it would only be Katie, she was head and shoulders above.

"Now you walk in and have an Olympic champion, two world champions and a European champion, so she has paved the way for all of us."

The 26-year old is hoping to emulate Taylor by qualifying for and then winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I have been dreaming of going to the Olympics since I was five years old," she continued.

"Last year I won my first world medal and I went back to my old primary school and they read a story I had written at 10 years old about having just won the Olympic gold medal and my whole estate coming out to see.

"Being one step away from the Games is unbelievable. I am proud and really excited to achieve this dream 15 years later, as I do believe I will reach the Olympics."

'The weight of the world was on me'

Broadhurst lost to Grainne Walsh in the Irish Elite Championships final by a split decision

After a fairytale 2022 which saw Broadhurst claim World, European and Commonwealth gold, 2023 got off to a far-from-ideal start with the 3-2 split decision loss to Walsh in the Olympic weight category of 66kg.

Broadhurst, however, believes the loss has actually benefitted her in the long run as it has removed the overwhelming expectation placed upon her after last year's success.

"[The Nationals] wasn't the most enjoyable experience for me, I felt like the weight of the world was on me because of what I had achieved," she admitted.

"People had expectations of me to go out and win easily, but it wasn't easy. In the dressing room before the fight I did 20 seconds of pads and I couldn't breathe.

"My dad could see after the first round I just wanted out, I wasn't enjoying it. I was heartbroken after the defeat but then I just took the positives from it.

"It probably did me the world of good as it felt like that weight lifted off me, so I guess it all worked out the way it should have."

Broadhurst managed to bounce back in February in Bulgaria, beating Leonie Muller in the welterweight final of the 74th Strandja Memorial Tournament to claim gold.

She has now set her sights on another gold medal at the European Games which take place in Poland in June and double up as the Continental Olympics qualifier.

With reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington fighting for Ireland at Broadhurst's preferred weight of 60kg, the Dundalk-born fighter has been forced to move up to 66kg in an attempt to realise her Olympic dream.

Broadhurst has enjoyed the step up as it has led to a change in approach which she thinks suits her better as she aims to fulfil her Olympic dream.

"At 66kg there are girls coming down from 70kg and they have been hit harder than I will ever hit them, so I have to use my brain and box more than fight," she explained.

"I'm going back to my old ways as I used to box much more than fighting and I am much happier doing that now."