Antrim are still without a win in four Leinster Senior Hurling Championship matches after suffering a 19-point defeat by Galway at Pearse Stadium.

The Saffrons lost 5-29 to 1-22 , making it two heavy defeats in a row after falling to Kilkenny earlier this month.

Darren Gleeson's men made a bright start with Coby Cunning scoring a penalty after just two minutes.

However, the hosts came back to lead 2-15 to 1-7 at half time before easing to victory after the break.

It was 27 minutes before the Tribesmen got their first goal when Conor Whelan scored a rebound to put his side 1-9 to 1-4 ahead, and Whelan was on target again with the second goal in first half injury time.

Galway made a strong start to the second half with three quickfire points before Kevin Cooney grabbed their third goal by finishing off a fine passing move.

Tom Monaghan added their fourth goal on 48 minutes, after a good turnover by Conor Cooney, while substitute Liam Collins hit their fifth and final goal 14 minutes from time.

After opening the Leinster Championship with a 1-19 to 1-19 draw against Dublin, Antrim have now lost three matches in a row.

Their final match is away to Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar next Sunday.