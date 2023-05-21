Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Down's Finn McElroy puts pressure on Mark Russell in Sunday's game at Semple Stadium

Down made it two wins from two Tailteann Cup games thanks to a comfortable 2-18 to 0-6 victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

Tipp took an early lead before Down hit seven straight points to help them to a 0-9 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Kevin Fahey missed a Tipp penalty before goals from Shealan Johnston and Eamon Brown sealed the win.

Down replaced Meath at the Group Two summit and the two teams will meet next week to decide top spot.

Both are locked on four points with Down's scoring difference edging them in front of the Leinster side.

Tipp made a bright start with points from Sean O'Connor and Jack Kennedy giving them an early advantage before Down race clear.

Pat Havern opened Down's account and he added four more in Down's unanswered first-half burst with Andrew Gilmore, Ceilum Doherty and Ryan Johnson also on target.

Kennedy's double helped Tipp reduce the gap to five at the interval in Thurles.

Down extended their lead to six before Tipp were awarded a penalty for a foul on Sean O'Connor but Fahey fired wide and the visitors were quick to capitalise.

Johnston netted on 43 minutes to take the game away from Tipp and substitute Brown added the second Down goal 15 minutes later.