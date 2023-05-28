Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Chris Hayes celebrates winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas on board Tahiyra

Tahiyra went one place better than her Newmarket second to secure a dominant win in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra was pipped by Mawj in the 1,000 Guinness earlier this month but proved her quality at the Curragh.

Chris Hayes pulled the 2-5 favourite out before bursting past second-placed Meditate (10-3) for a one-and-a-half-length success.

Cumhra finished strongly to come in third at 150-1.

Tahiyra was travelling smoothly throughout but she was penned in on the rail from her draw in stall one as the Aidan O'Brien pair of Breeders' Cup heroine Meditate and Dower House dictated the pace.

Hayes masterfully angled out his filly with two furlongs left and soon set about accounting for old rival Meditate.

Having soon asserted her superiority once again over the Ballydoyle representative, she showed plenty of courage in the closing stages to match her undoubted talent as she was driven out for victory.

It gave her handler and jockey back-to-back victories in the fillies' Classic after Homeless Songs' triumph 12 months ago and she could now head for Royal Ascot and a rematch with her Newmarket conqueror in the Coronation Stakes.