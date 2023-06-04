Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport NI at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop on his way to a fifth success in the IOM TT Superbike race

Michael Dunlop expressed satisfaction at proving any doubters wrong by taking a start-to-finish victory in Sunday's six-lap Isle of Man TT Superbike race.

Dunlop saw off rivals Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison to secure his first win in the premier class since 2018.

He also won Saturday's Supersport race and joins John McGuinness as the second most successful TT rider on 23 wins.

"People thought I couldn't win on the big bikes any more," said Dunlop after winning by 8.2 seconds from Hickman.

The Ballymoney man used his belief that he had been written off in some quarters as motivation to break his recent comparative barren spell on the big bikes.

"I might not seem it or look like it but I'm delighted to prove I can still win on the big bike," added the 34-year-old Hawk Racing Honda rider.

"People doubted me and my big bike ability but Steve and Stuart [Hicken, who run the Hawk Racing team] believed in me.

"They told me to get the best out of the bike and assured me that I've still got it.

"No matter what happens now I've won a big bike race again."

'Bike felt good and I felt good'

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the Superbike race with Steve Hicken of Hawk Racing

Dunlop's successful association with the Hawk team has now yielded six wins in the feature class of the meeting, three in the Superbike race and three in the blue riband Senior event.

"I have to say thanks to the Hickens for putting a great package under me. It was tough, it never gets any easier, but the bike felt good and I felt good. I'm happy.,

"I built up a lead, managed it and rolled it off heavily on the last lap, then I saw the gap coming down and some waved yellow flags came out.

"I was so nervous about trying to keep it [the bike] going."

With six rides still to come this week, Michael sits just three wins shy of his uncle Joey's all-time record of 26 victories and the Isle of Man paddock is starting to sense history in the making.

"I'm not worried about the record, to be level with John McGuinness is fantastic though," enthused the Northern Irishman. "John is a great ambassador for motorcycling in general.

"I'll just continue to ride hard and enjoy it."

McGuinness, who finished sixth in the Superbike race, greeted Dunlop in the winners' enclosure after the race to offer his congratulations.

"It's an amazing achievement by Michael. I spent a lot of time with him in 2013 when we were team-mates and he deserves all the plaudits that come his way," said McGuinness.