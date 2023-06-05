Glenn Irwin has begun the season strongly on his Ducati in the British Superbike Championship and at the North West 200

Glenn Irwin has explained that he feels no urge to be competing at this year's Isle of Man TT as family and the British Superbike series take priority.

The 34-year-old became the fastest ever newcomer at the TT in 2022, putting together a lap of 129.849mph.

He has opted to focus his efforts this year on the BSB championship, in which he currently sits in second place.

"I can say hand on heart that I love this place [the IOM TT] but I have no desire to be out there," said Irwin.

"You never know anything in racing - the TT organisers are doing a great job, safety is paramount and they don't take it lightly so you never ever know.

"But right now my youngest two children are six and a half months and 18 months and that feeling with my family situation is just too strong.

"When I go and pick my daughter out of her cot it's as good a feeling as when someone told me I got the newcomer record here.

"That means so much to me and that will never change and I hope it doesn't."

TT 'like a big bucket list goal'

After announcing his intention to compete at the TT in 2019, the Northern Ireland rider was forced to wait three years to make his Mountain Course bow because of the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When he did make it to the grid as one of the most high profile additions to the TT line-up for many years, Irwin impressed by steadily building his lap times throughout practice week and finishing eighth in the Superbike race.

"It was like a big 'bucket list' goal," explained Irwin as he spoke to BBC Sport NI inside the media centre at this year's TT.

"I came here, achieved a lot and was part of the official Honda Racing team when John McGuinness made his 100th start.

"BSB has gone from strength to strength and maybe I learnt something about myself that I belonged a bit more in the short circuit arena and I chose my next team [Paul Bird Motorsport] maybe based off that.

"It's great to be here enjoying the weather and great racing at the best motorbike track in the world, where I'm doing a bit of hospitality and some bus tours, among other things.

"I'm really glad that I'm standing watching and I'm happy to share some of my short experience here with fans from around the world.

"I'll continue full scale respecting all those guys and girls that are competing here these two weeks and for sure I'll be here every year, probably more in my present roles."

Glenn Irwin jumps Ballaugh Bridge during the 2022 TT in which he competed as a newcomer

Chasing a maiden BSB crown

Irwin has taken two race wins and six podiums to date on his PBM Ducati and is involved in what presently looks like a five-way battle for the BSB crown after three rounds of the championship.

"I'm absolutely loving BSB and I really feel like I can win the championship this year," explained Irwin.

"I've got the best package and we had a great North West 200 [Glenn took two further wins to extend his run of consecutive Superbike wins to eight].

"I did my homework and we knew Ducati were bringing a bit of an upgrade to the bike.

"We know Paul Bird is a serial winner [the team are eight-time BSB champions], the most successful team in the history of the championship.

"He had two tough years and he was hungry, he wanted to re-invest to get his team back to the top and we are in a good position.

"I learnt a lot during my years at Honda and that helped bring me back to PBM a much more mature person, which may have taken Paul Bird by surprise."

Michael Dunlop and Glenn Irwin on the Superbike podium together at the 2018 North West 200

Irwin has nothing but admiration for his compatriot Michael Dunlop, who has now racked up 23 TT wins and if his form this year is anything to go by appears to be on a relentless march towards becoming the most successful rider ever at the event.

He sits three behind record holder, his uncle Joey Dunlop, with six rides still to come at this year's meeting.

"I always admire those guys who put everything into the game. Maybe in recent years things didn't go Michael's way and he's had an awful lot to deal with with his brother William's death [in 2018].

"He was maybe a bit unsettled, understandably so, but at the North West this year he looked fit, hungry and motivated, so hats off to him.

"He carries the Dunlop name, is part of the Dunlop dynasty, and I'm full of respect for him.

"Michael's good at showboating to help portray the image of being mad but he was the smoothest, safest rider I saw at Ginger Hall in the Superbike race and the bike looks very stable.

"Michael has more in the tank and Peter Hickman set the fastest lap in Sunday's race so if all goes according to plan, the Senior race promises to be absolutely blistering. It's going to be epic."