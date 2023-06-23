Javier Ibanez Diaz and Jude Gallagher exchange punches in the European Games featherweight contest

There was disappointment for Jude Gallagher as he lost his opening featherweight contest at the European Games in Poland.

The Newtownstewart boxer was on the wrong end of a split 4-1 decision in favour of his Bulgarian opponent Javier Ibanez Diaz.

However, there were last 32 wins for Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and Sligo lightweight Dean Clancy.

Harrington overcame Slovakian Miroslava Jedinakova 4-1 in a messy contest.

Gallagher showed his promise in the first round as he kept a high workrate throughout and caught Diaz with a number of strong combinations to take it unanimously.

However, his opponent is a former Olympic Youth Games gold medallist for Cuba in 2014 and a two-time world quarter-finalist - his experience began to tell in the second round as Gallagher couldn't keep up the fast tempo he started the fight with.

It was still anybody's contest heading into the final round but Diaz, without doing anything spectacular, picked his punches carefully, catching Gallagher on the counter-attack.

The Irish fighter was clearly devastated at the decision and while his Olympic dream won't be fulfilled at this tournament, Gallagher will regroup for the Irish Nationals and then the potential to be selected for the second chance World Qualification tournament next year.

Miroslava Jedinakova is on the defensive as Kellie Harrington throws a punch in Nowy Targ

Harrington, who was the first fighter in the ring and the first to win a bout at the Games, struggled at times against a taller opponent with a longer reach but did a lot of good work at close quarters and was never really tested by Jedinakova.

She will now face Elida Kocharyan from Armenia in the last 16 on Monday afternoon.

"It was good to get into the ring early on as I'm usually the last to get going," said Harrington.

"I knew she would be awkward but I always felt like I was in charge. It's nice to get the first fight over with and now I can look ahead with confidence.

The best Irish performance of the session came from Clancy, who won a unanimous decision over world number eight Arsen Chabyan from Austria.

All the hard work was done in the first two rounds as Clancy's left jab and movement caused Chabyan all sorts of problems, with the Irish fighter picking him off time and time again.

"It's like a lightning bolt," said Clancy of the jab. "I just had a good gameplan from the coaches and I went out and executed it. It's good to get the first fight out of the way and I was pleased with the performance."

Clancy will take on Malik Hasanov from Azerbaijan on Sunday afternoon for a place in the quarter-finals. He also had a convincing win and enjoyed a little showboating.

"I know him, I've shared a ring with him before and I know what he's all about but I'm looking forward to it - I just want to get the win," Clancy added.