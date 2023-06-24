Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shane O'Donnell scores Clare's fourth goal in their victory over Dublin

Clare hammered Dublin 5-26 to 2-17 before Galway edged Tipperary 1-20 to 1-17 in Saturday's All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals in Limerick.

Three goals from the impressive Tony Kelly helped beaten Munster finalists Clare to a thumping win over the Dubs.

In a much tighter affair, Galway prevailed after a tight finish against Tipp.

Clare's reward is a semi-final meeting with Kilkenny while Galway will face champions Limerick.

Kelly finished with 3-4 to his name while Mark Rodgers also impressed by shooting 1-12 in a comfortable win.

Shane O'Donnell added the other Clare goal while Cian O'Sullivan top-scored for Dublin with 0-12.

Leading by three-points at the break, a goal from the busy Conor Whelan looked to have all but killed off the Tipperary challenge. But a late John McGrath major brought Tipp roaring back into the contest.

Galway's Seán Linnane celebrates defeating Tipperary in Limerick on Saturday

However, thanks in no small part to eight-points from Evan Niland, Galway won to set up an showdown with Limerick in a fortnight.

Clare can look forward to a last-four encounter against the Cats after they saw off Dublin with 18 points to spare.

Tony Kelly's third-minute goal helped the Banner County to an early five-point lead before Darragh Power's goal midway through the half turned the tie on its head.

It helped the Dubs to a deserving one-point lead but a Rodgers goal quickly swung the pendulum back in Clare's favour.

Dublin stayed in contention thanks to the accuracy of O'Sullivan but in the dying stages of the half Clare hit an unanswered 2-3 burst to go into the break leading 4-8 to 1-8.

Any ideas of a Dublin fightback were quickly to put to bed when Kelly completed his hat-trick just three minutes into the second half.

Alex Considine did claim a second Dublin goal but it failed to derail Clare's challenge and Brian Lohan's side were able to pick off their points at will.

Kelly added four points to his three goals while Rodgers finished with an impressive haul of 1-11.

There was little to separate Galway and Tipperary in a tense opening half where the sides were level on six occasions.

Space was at a premium and a scoring dual between Galway's Evan Niland and Tipperary's Jason Forde was quickly developing.

But in the closing stages of the half Conor Whelan was able to find enough space to help Galway to a 0-10 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Whelan then fired Galway into a six-point lead just 13 seconds into the second half as the Tribesmen threatened to run away with the tie.

However, Tipperary were thrown a lifeline with just eight minutes remaining when the Galway defence failed to deal with a high ball into the square and McGrath sent the ball crashing to the net with a first-time strike.

But Galway survived thanks to late points from Niland and the impressive Tom Monaghan to join Clare in this year's semi-finals.