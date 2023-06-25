Two-time Australian champion Jadryn Dick made his fencing debut for Ireland at the upcoming European Games

There was no prouder athlete in Krakow than Jadryn Dick as the two-time Australian national fencing champion made his Ireland debut in the men's sabre.

Dick was born and raised Down Under after his grandparents had immigrated from Belfast in 1957 with his father who was only four years old.

He had taken up fencing after seeing it portrayed in the James Bond film, "Die Another Day."

After transferring to Ireland he became quite emotional after the competition.

"It's incredible. To represent Ireland is a dream come true. For all the people back home and for the family it's fantastic," he said, choking back a few tears.

On the piste, Dick found himself in a tough pool and in his first two contests he found himself up against a couple of World Cup winners.

However he pushed local favourite Krzysztof Kaczkowski and Italian Michele Gallo all the way losing both bouts 5-4.

'To get to the last 64 great for me'

Dick then beat Spaniard Oscar Fernandez Blanco before losing to Romanian Matei Cidu and most importantly the lower ranked Dimitar Raikin of Bulgaria.

For a while it looked like it wouldn't be enough to make the knockout stages but after a long wait Dick made it to the round of 64.

He would succumb to the 12th seed Yuriy Tsap from Ukraine 15-7 but that didn't take anything away from his day.

"He is a fantastic fencer and world class and it's all about timing and he is used to living in that space and is comfortable in it," added Dick.

"For me that's an experience I'm not used to, I'm usually fencing in the lower ranks so to make that breakthrough and get into the last 64 was great for me.

"I just said to my coach that everything we are doing is working and I'm on the right path and I'm heading upwards on the right trajectory.

"We have the world championships coming up and I want to upset a few people, that's for sure."

ARCHERY

Northern Ireland archer Monty Orton and Team GB partner Penny Healey were beaten in a shoot-off by Moldova in the quarter-finals of the recurve mixed team event.

It was disappointing for the GB duo who not only were in good form but won the first two sets to take a 4-0 lead but the Moldovan pair of Dan Olaru and Alexandra Mircu took advantage of an uncharacteristic score of 5 from Healey to win the third set, then edged the fourth 38-37 and went on to produce a maximum score of 20 in the shootout as Healey's arrow found the nine ring.

Orton will now focus on the individual event that begins on Monday.

It's been a fast rise to the senior ranks for Orton who only took up the sport in 2016.

"Basically my younger brother Paddy drove past an archery club one day and decided to give it a go and I pretty much spent three years following him around in a field as he shot barebow," said Orton.

"Eventually I got bored and decided to give it a go myself. I didn't shoot competitively at first but that's all changed."

Orton recently shot best GB score since 2012

The 19-year-old made his debut in 2021 at the European Youth Cup, and, in 2022, won three golds at the European Youth Championships - the U21 individual and U21 team and the U21 gold across both stages of the Cup.

"It's taken a lot of hard work and dedication, especially this year where there has been a lot going on behind the scenes."

At the recent World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, Orton shot 683 in qualifying, the highest score by a GB male since Larry Godfrey in 2012.

He matched that score in qualification just a few days ago and will be ranked third heading into the individual competition.

Two-time Northern Ireland Olympian Patrick Huston, who is recovering from injury, remains the GB number one but both men could soon be shooting on the same senior team with the Paris Olympics very much on their minds.

The World Championships in Berlin at the end of July will be first major opportunity for Olympic qualification although should Orton reach the individual final here in Poland that would gain GB one spot for Paris should they fail to qualify the team.

BOXING

Sligo's Dean Clancy become the first Irish boxer to make the quarter-finals at the European Games after a tough 3-2 spilt decision over Malik Hasanov from Azerbaijan.

As he did in his first fight Clancy came out strongly and outboxed his opponent gaining the decision from four of the five judges but as the contest progressed so Hasanov began to gain a foothold. The Azerbaijani lightweight actually edged the final two rounds 3-2 but that wasn't enough to halt Clancy's progress.

"It was a really tough fight. I was pleased to be ahead after the first round but I had to dig deep in the final round and I stuck to the gameplan and hit him hard and fast," explained Clancy who will now meet Gianluigi Malanga from Italy on Wednesday with a place in the Paris Olympics for the winner.

"I'm absolutely buzzing but the job isn't done yet. I have one more win to get. I'm feeling confident, I love the pressure and I've two days to rest so I can't wait."

RUGBY SEVENS

Ballynahinch's Zac Ward scored two first half tries as Ireland romped to a 66-0 win over Poland in their first Pool game of the Rugby 7s Olympic qualifier.

Jordan Conroy and Bryan Mollen also helped themselves to a brace of touchdowns as Ireland ran in ten tries.

Ireland face Italy later on Sunday and then Germany on Monday to complete the Pool stages. With the winners qualifying for the Paris Olympics it's expected that the Irish and Great Britain are on a collision course for the final. Team GB began with a 45-0 victory over Romania.