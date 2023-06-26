Armenia's Elida Kocharyan evades a punch from Kellie Harrington in Monday's contest at the European Games

Ireland's women boxers remain undefeated at the European Games after wins for Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington and Jennifer Lehane.

There were also victories for Kelyn Cassidy and Jack Marley to make it a perfect session as all four made the quarter-finals in Poland.

Harrington eased to a unanimous 5-0 victory over Armenia's Elida Kocharyan.

"I was nervous because I'd seen her fight and I knew she was good but I got my tactics spot on," she said.

"It wasn't that comfortable but I'm happy enough and now I can move forward to the next one."

Harrington showed her class, forcing a standing count in the first round, and she never looked like losing control of the contest.

Standing between Harrington and the opportunity to defend her Olympic gold medal next summer will be Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson, who was a bronze medallist four years ago when these Games were held in Minsk but who was only 17th at the Tokyo Olympics.

"To be honest I haven't thought that far ahead - I'm just here to enjoy myself because I haven't really been enjoying it for a while now," added Harrington.

"It's only at the last few camps that I've been feeling the joy and feeling the love again and I got a card from my wife when I was coming out here, telling me to do this one for myself.

"The last one I did for everyone and gave the country a lift - this one is for me and whatever happens here happens, I'm just here to express myself basically."

Celebration time for Jennifer Lehane as she is declared the winner against Antonia Giannakopoulou in Nowy Targ

Ashbourne bantamweight Lehane impressed in her second fight of the Games as she overcame a one-point deduction in the first round to still overpower Greek fighter Antonia Giannakopoulou by a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Lehane now faces Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova for a place in Paris. Petrova is a former world champion dating back to 2014 and at 32 has the experience, but Lehane will not be overawed.

"The point deduction set me back a bit but it was one of those fights where I had to dig deep and get the job done," said Lehane.

"I'm just taking it day by day over here and fight by fight. I'll recover well and be ready for the next one."

Middleweight Cassidy forced his opponent Taylor Bevan from Great Britain to take a standing count in the first round and in an all-action, tight contest that followed it would prove crucial.

The Welsh fighter edged the second round but Cassidy's nimbleness around the ring in the final three minutes saw him take the 5-0 decision.

"He was a tough lad, very good boxer but the first round was good and the rest of the fight it was always going to be tough," said Ballybeg boxer Cassidy, who faces a tough challenge in the last eight from current Olympic silver medallist Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

"I had to keep my distance and land those shots. The second was tough but I won the third."

Heavyweight Marley found himself behind after the first round to Greek fighter Vagkan Nanitzanian but came out for the second all guns blazing, catching his opponent with a number of left crosses that opened a cut above his eye.

Marley finished off a 4-1 split decision and next goes up against Croatian Marko Calic in the quarter-finals, although to reach the Olympics in this weight division, Marley has to reach the final.

Elsewhere on day seven of competition, the Irish men's rugby 7s squad remained on course for Olympic qualification after a 19-7 win over Germany in their final pool match saw them reach the quarter-finals later on Monday, where Belgium waited.

In archery, Northern Ireland's Monty Orton went through to the last 16 of the men's individual recurve event after beating Denmark's Oliver Staudt 6-2. Orton, who qualified in third place, will face Spain's Pablo Acha when the competition resumes on Thursday.

On the first day of badminton, Rachael Darragh lost a tight opening pool game against Tereza Svabikova from the Czech Republic 23-21, 21-18.