Ireland's Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington booked her Paris 2024 spot by winning her European Games quarter-final but team-mate Amy Broadhurst lost her last-eight bout.

Lightweight Harrington earned a 4-1 win over Sweden's Agnes Alexiusson to secure the semi-finals spot which guaranteed Olympic qualification.

However welterweight Broadhurst lost 3-2 to Britain's Rosie Joy Eccles.

Irish bantamweight Jennifer Lehane was also beaten in her quarter-final.

Lehane went down to an unanimous 5-0 verdict against Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova and like Broadhurst, will now have to rely on success at future Olympic qualifier to book her berth in Paris.

'I was retiring without telling anyone'

In the lightweight quarter-final, Dubliner Harrington took the first two rounds on a 3-2 split decision as she was tested strongly by the Swede which left everything riding on the last three minutes.

Despite not doing anything spectacular, Harrington won it 5-0 for an overall 4-1 win and afterwards the tears flowed at what she had just achieved.

"To be honest I thought I'd pinched both rounds but look a win is a win," said the Tokyo Olympic champion.

"I feel like I'm finally getting back to enjoying the sport again.

"There have been moments when I thought I didn't want to be here. I was retiring, without telling anyone.

"If I'd lost out there and hadn't made Paris, that would have been my cue to get out so it looks like I'm, going to be around a little while longer," said Harrington.

Broadhurst had talked so passionately about making the Olympics but that dream will have to wait for now.

A regular in the non-Olympic light-welterweight [63kg] category, Broadhurst has had to move up to welterweight [66kg] where she was edged out by the Briton Eccles who has come down from fighting at 69kg.

The tight fought contest saw Broadhurst marginally win the first round, before Eccles edged the second and decisive third as she caught the Irish fighter too many times.

County Meath woman Lehane, competing in her first European Games, put up a brave display against Petrova but the Bulgarian was given a 5-0 verdict by the judges.

"She was a tough opponent, I know she has a lot of experience, she's been around the block a few times," said Lehane.

"It was valuable experience for me here. I got three good fights in and I'll build on that for the next qualifiers,

"This isn't the end of the journey for me and I live and I learn and I'll go again."

Six other Irish boxers will also be involved in quarter-finals in Poland later on Wednesday.

Irish male pair lightweight Dean Clancy and middleweight Kelvn Cassidy will guarantee themselves Paris qualification if they win their quarter-final contests while Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh and flyweight Daina Moorhouse will also secure Olympic spots by triumphing in their last-eight bouts.

Middleweight Aoife O'Rourke and heavyweight Jack Marley are also involved in quarter-finals on Wednesday but they need to reach the finals of their divisions in Poland to secure Olympic berths.