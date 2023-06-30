Kellie Harrington won the battle of the Olympic champions to progress to the lightweight final

Ireland's Kellie Harrington won a battle of Olympic champions to reach the European Games lightweight final.

The gold medal winner from Tokyo had a unanimous victory over Rio 2016 title holder, Estelle Mossely from France.

The Dubliner will meet Natalia Shadrina from Serbia in Saturday's final.

Dean Clancy returns home with a bronze medal and Olympic qualification after losing to French Tokyo silver medallist and three-time world champion Sofaine Oumiha on a unanimous decision.

"I wouldn't have believed you a week ago that I'd be taking home a medal and hopefully heading to Paris next year. I'm delighted with that. Coming out here it was all about taking it fight at a time and I'm impressed with how far I got," said the Sligo boxer.

"It was massive to get the Olympic qualification. It hasn't really sunk in yet but the next couple of days when I get back home with family and friends it will really hit me then. I'm looking forward to the next year now and seeing what I can achieve," said Clancy.

Jack Marley is in semi-final action on Friday afternoon, with Michaela Walsh and Aoife O'Rourke contesting their last-four fights on Friday evening.

With the pressure of qualifying for the Paris Games next summer lifted off her shoulders, Harrington produced a much better performance than in the quarter-finals.

"I felt like the pressure was off and everyone at this stage is feeling that, so I was able to be myself in the ring," said Harrington.

"I probably looked cocky and arrogant - that's not who I am outside of the ring but when I'm in there I'm expressing myself," said Harrington.

"It still amazes me that I'm the one that people want to beat after 2021. It's 2023 now and it is hard to believe.

"I do everything right, I don't leave any stone unturned. I live and breathe this sport. Sometimes I am hard work to deal with for the coaches because I expect so much of myself, I expect that of everybody else."

Canoe Slalom

Jake Cochrane will contest the semi-final of his canoe slalom event on Sunday

Jordanstown's Jake Cochrane has reached the semi-final of the C1 Canoe Slalom in Krakow.

After failing to make the top 20 in run one, Cochrane had to race again with only 10 athletes advancing. Cochrane sneaked in, finishing 10th, much to his relief.

"It was a solid run, but I was fighting a lot of the way down. I held it together in quite a few places where I thought it was getting away from me," he said.

It was an anxious wait for Cochrane as he stood by the course waiting and watching to see if he had done enough.

"Second runs are usually very tight. You always have some of the top boats not making it through and if you put down a run that's not quite on pace it's always a little bit nervy."

The semi-final and final are on Sunday.

The 27-year-old then teamed up with Liam Jegou and Robert Hendrick as they finished 1oth for Ireland in the C1 men's team event.