Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea secured a 250th World Superbike podium at Donington

Jonathan Rea finished third in the first World Superbike race of the weekend at Donington as Alvaro Bautista made it 11 wins in a row in the series.

Bautista led away from the line but eventual runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu and Rea both enjoyed spells at the front as a thrilling race played out.

The Spanish Aruba Ducati rider pulled away in the latter stages for his 15th victory from 16 races this season.

Bautista leads Razgatlioglu by 91 points at the top of the standings.

Rea occupied pole position for his 'home' United Kingdom round, his first Superpole triumph for more than a year raising hopes of the 36-year-old Northern Irishman achieving a first win of the 2023 championship season.

The six-time World Superbike champion had to settle for his 250th podium in the competition, however, as the pace set by Bautista and Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu proved too hot.

Alvaro Bautista won his first World Superbike title in 2022

The three leading protagonists battled it out in the early stages, with the lead constantly changing hands, but tyre management became a significant factor as the smoother new asphalt surface on the Leicestershire track appeared to aid Bautista in clinching a first win for his Italian manufacturer at Donington since Carlos Checa won a race in 2011.

Rea is now without a race success since the last round of the 2022 series at Phillip Island in Australia and remains in a distant fourth in the championship going into Sunday's Superpole sprint race and feature Race Two.

The Kawasaki competitor has won six previous races at Donington and his confidence will be boosted by taking a first rostrum finish since the Catalunya round in early May.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa/Ducati) 323 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur/Yamaha) 232

3. Andrea Locatelli (Ita/Yamaha) 161

4. Jonathan Rea (NI/Kawasaki) 145

5. Axel Bassani (Ita/Ducati) 135

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita/Ducati) 102