O'Rourke will fight in her second Olympic Games next year

Aoife O'Rourke became the second Irish fighter to win a boxing gold medal at the European Games in Poland.

The Roscommon woman beat France's Davina-Myrha Michel 5-0 in Sunday's 75kg final.

O'Rourke joins Kellie Harrington as a gold medal winner at the Games, with both women also qualifying for their second Olympic Games.

O'Rourke reached Sunday's final by beating local favourite Elzbieta Wojcik in a thrilling semi-final contest.

Olympic champion Harrington beat Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in Saturday's lightweight final despite losing the first round to win her gold medal.