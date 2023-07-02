Close menu

European Games: Irish boxer Aoife O'Rourke wins middleweight gold medal in Poland

Aoife O'Rourke
O'Rourke will fight in her second Olympic Games next year

Aoife O'Rourke became the second Irish fighter to win a boxing gold medal at the European Games in Poland.

The Roscommon woman beat France's Davina-Myrha Michel 5-0 in Sunday's 75kg final.

O'Rourke joins Kellie Harrington as a gold medal winner at the Games, with both women also qualifying for their second Olympic Games.

O'Rourke reached Sunday's final by beating local favourite Elzbieta Wojcik in a thrilling semi-final contest.

Olympic champion Harrington beat Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in Saturday's lightweight final despite losing the first round to win her gold medal.

