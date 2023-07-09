Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin remains in contention for a first British Superbike Championship title

Glenn Irwin had to settle for second place in the final British Superbike Championship race on Sunday as Tommy Bridewell completed a treble.

The Carrickfergus rider lost out to PBM Ducati team-mate Bridewell by 0.0325 seconds at Snetterton.

Irwin finished fourth in both Sunday's opener and the the sprint race on Saturday.

He lies second in the championship and 25 points behind leader Bridewell with Kyle Ryde in third.

Josh Brookes led the final race until being forced to retire, leaving Irwin in front and with Bridewell challenging.

Irwin dropped to fourth after running wide at Wilson and despite fighting back into second place, he came up just short of Bridewell at the chequered flag - Leon Haslam came in third.

The Northern Irishman was lying in second in race two and looking set to move past leader Jason O'Halloran on lap seven before an incident involving Danny Buchan and Peter Hickman led to the red flag being waved.

After the riders got under way again, Irwin found himself caught in traffic all the way as he eventually battled his way past O'Halloran on the final lap to take fourth place.

Bridewell had 1.635 seconds to spare from Brookes with Leon Haslam completing the podium positions ahead of Irwin.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy secured 10th and 12th place finishes on Sunday and remains 10th in the series.