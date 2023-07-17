Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Mike Browne also won the Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt in April

Mike Browne won the feature Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race for the first time in wet conditions at Bishopscourt in county Down on Sunday.

The Cork rider had 5.5 seconds to spare over Jason Lynn, who had led in the early stages of the eight-lap race.

Lynn won the 10-lap Donny Robinson Memorial Supersport event.

On Saturday, Ballynahinch's Korie McGreevy secured a treble by winning the Superbike, Supertwin and Supersport races on his McAdoo Racing Kawasakis.

The 2019 British 600c Superstock winner came out on top in the Superbikes after eight laps on a wet track, taking the chequered flag by 0.533 seconds from Lynn, with Browne third and Jonny Campbell fourth.

Christian Elkin led in the early stages of the Supertwins race, before being overhauled by McGreevy, who won by 0.2 seconds.

Saturday's Supersport race turned into a three-way tussle between McGreevy, Lynn and Elkin.

McGreevy hit the front on the fourth lap of five in the five-lap race, which was restarted following a red flag incident.

He enjoyed a 0.8 seconds advantage over Lynn by the finish, with Elkin third. Jack Burrows was the Moto3 class winner.

Korie McGreevy leads Jason Lynn in one of the closely contested races at Bishopscourt

On Sunday, Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW rider Browne assumed the lead after overtaking J McC Roofing Kawasaki pilot Lynn to claim the £1,000 first prize, with Ryan Gibson third.

Lynn took the honours in the Donny Robinson Memorial Supersport outing by 2.5 seconds, with Luke Johnston third.