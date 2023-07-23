Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin remains in contention for a first British Superbike Championship title

Glenn Irwin secured a podium place in the final British Superbikes race at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

The Carrickfergus rider, who lies second in the series, came in fourth in race two and fought for the lead before finishing second in race three.

Alastair Seeley followed up his National 1000cc British Superstock victory on Saturday with third place in race two.

Donegal's Rhys Irwin won Sunday's Supersport race at the English circuit.

Glenn Irwin, who was 10th in Saturday's sprint race, sits 34.5 points behind leader and PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

Bridewell won both races on Sunday race - he was followed in by Christian Iddon and Danny Kent in race two while Ryan Vickers was third in the final race.

National 1000cc British Superstock leader Dan Linfoot won Sunday's race ahead of Seeley and Richard Kerr.

Seeley is fourth in the championship and trails Linfoot by 52 points.