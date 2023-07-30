Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea had a successful weekend in the Czech Republic round of the World Superbike Championship

Jonathan Rea followed up his World Superbike race one victory with two podium finishes in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Ballyclare rider battled with Toprak Razgatlioglu for victory in the sprint race but came second.

Rea was on course for another second-placed finish in race two but was pipped on the line by Danilo Petrucci.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista won the race while Rea remains third in the standings.

Bautista's title challenger Razgatlioglu crashed out with six laps remaining to allow the Spaniard to win with ease.

Razgatlioglu and Rea were followed in by Bautista in Sunday morning's sprint race.

Bautista, who set a new record of 18 wins in a season, leads Razgatlioglu by 74 points with Rea well back in third.

Six-time champion Rea chalked up his first victory of the season on Saturday.

World Superbike standings

1 Alvaro Bautista (Spa, Ducati) 427 points

2 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur, Yamaha) 353

3 Jonathan Rea (GBR, Kawasaki) 251

4 Andrea Locatelli (Ita, Yamaha) 227

5 Axel Bassani (Ita, Ducati) 207

6 Danilo Petrucci (Ita, Ducati) 155