Glenn Irwin lies second in the British Superbike Championship standings

Glenn Irwin finished ninth in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at Thruxton which was won by Yamaha-mounted Jason O'Halloran.

Charlie Nesbitt and Ryan Vickers completed the podium spots after 14 laps, with Dubliner Jack Kennedy 11th and series leader Tommy Bridewell 14th.

Bridewell heads the championship standings on 260 points, followed by PBM Ducati team-mate Irwin on 230.5.

Two further Superbike races will be staged on Sunday.

Meanwhile Donegal rider Richard Kerr finished second in the opening National Superstock 1000cc race of the meeting, 0.4 seconds behind victor Billy McConnell.

Alastair Seeley was fifth on his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing.

Kerr sits second in the points table behind Dan Linfoot, with Seeley in fourth.

Rhys Irwin was fourth and Eunan McGlinchey sixth in the 12-lap British Supersport sprint event won by Ben Currie.