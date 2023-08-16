Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davey Todd with the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR machine

Three-times North West 200 Supersport race winner Davey Todd will compete for TAS Racing in 2024.

The 27-year-old North Yorkshire rider parted company with the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team last month.

Todd will start by racing in the final two rounds of this season's British Superbike Championship aboard Milwaukee BMW M1000RR machinery.

"I'm really excited to be joining TAS Racing and the Milwaukee BMW team," said Todd.

He added: "To start with them on the BSB grid for the final two rounds is superb.

"The team has had a lot of success over the years on the roads, and having spent some time with the boys already I know I have a top group of people around me and an equally great package in the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR."

Todd won the National Superstock 1000cc series in 2022 and secured his first rostrum at the Isle of Man TT last year with Padgett's on a Superstock Honda.