Glenn Irwin collected his second British Superbikes victory of the weekend after he was awarded a win in race two at Oulton Park.

The Northern Ireland was the victor after Ducati teammate Tommy Bridewell was penalised for unsafe conduct under the safety car.

That punishment knocked Bridewell down to sixth place, meaning Irwin overtook him to go into a lead in the standings.

Lee Jackson finished second with Kyle Ryde in third place.

Irwin, who won the sprint on Saturday, has moved 3.5 points ahead of Bridewell at the top of the leaderboard.

The Carrickfergus man's victory on Saturday was by 0.39 seconds from Lee Jackson, with Leon Haslam third and Bridewell fourth.