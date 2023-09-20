Conor McKenna in action for the Brisbane Lions against St Kilda Saints at The Gabba stadium.

Tyrone's All-Ireland winning forward Conor McKenna has signed a new two-year contract with AFL side Brisbane Lions.

McKenna joined the Lions in November 2022 on a one-year deal following a Sam Maguire triumph with the Red Hands in 2021.

The Eglish clubman previously played in Australia, joining Melbourne-based Essendon as a teenager in 2015.

The 27-year-old returned home in 2020 and made his senior debut for Tyrone that same year.

"It's a really exciting time to be involved with the Brisbane Lions and I can't wait to see what we achieve this year and across the next two years," McKenna told the Brisbane Lions website.

"I said when I first signed with the Club that I came to the Lions because I wanted to be part of a team that was in the premiership window and that I could hopefully help them take the next step.

"We have had a fantastic season as a Club so far and hopefully we can finish it with something special."

Conor McKenna (left) celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after the 2021 All-Ireland final win over Mayo

McKenna has featured in every possible game for the Brisbane Lions in the 2023 campaign, scoring six goals so far this season.

The defender has helped the south-East Queensland club to a top-four finish in the AFL and the side now face the preliminary finals.

Brisbane Lions manager Danny Daly praised McKenna after the Tyrone-man earned a new contract with the club.

"Conor has been a brilliant recruit for our club as a player and as a person, and we are thrilled to have him remain as a Brisbane Lion for at least the next two years," said Daly.

"We knew when we first signed Conor that he would really help strengthen our list, but he has probably exceeded expectations with the impact he has had.

"After not playing AFL for two years we thought it would take a while to find his feet, though he hit the ground running in the first game of the season and has continued to build on it ever since.

"Conor will not only play a big role in the rest of our 2023 finals campaign he will also be a key to further success for the Brisbane Lions in the next two years."