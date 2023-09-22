North West 200 to have Thursday Superbike race

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Both Supertwins races will take place on the Saturday programme on 11 May

Next year's North West 200 from 6 to 11 May will have a new Superbike race during the Thursday night action.

The addition of the third Superbike race to the Northern Ireland meeting means both Supertwins races will take place in Saturday's programme

Thursday's action will have the opening Supersport and Superstock races in addition to the first Superbike race.

Further Supersport and Superstock races will also take place on Saturday in addition to the two Superbike races.

The Supertwins races will be run over four laps with the Supersport, Superstock and Superbikes events all six-lap contests.