Jonathan Rea's only win this season came in the Czech Republic in July

World Superbike leader Alvaro Bautista passed Jonathan Rea on the final corner to win Sunday morning's sprint race at Aragon.

Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Bautista were involved in a three-way battle in the last lap with the Spaniard going from third to first to take victory.

Rea came in 0.179 seconds behind in second with Razgatlioglu third.

Bautista extended his championship lead to 42 points over Razgatlioglu with Ballyclare rider Rea in third.

Rea led for most of the race but was under pressure from title rivals Razgatlioglu and Bautista and ended in a thrilling final lap.

The riders will be back on the track on Sunday afternoon for the feature race.

Bautista crashed twice in Saturday's opener with Michael Ruben Rinaldi winning ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea.

Rea is moving from Kawasaki to Yamaha at the end of this season to fill the spot left vacant by Razgatlioglu's switch to the BMW team.

His sole victory this season came in Race One in the Czech Republic in July.

World Superbike standings

1 Alvaro Bautista (Spa, Ducati) 479 points

2 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur, Yamaha) 437

3 Jonathan Rea (GBR, Kawasaki) 315

4 Andrea Locatelli (Ita, Yamaha) 275

5 Axel Bassani (Ita, Ducati) 226

6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita, Ducati) 197