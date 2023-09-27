Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The three sports governing bodies say respect for players, officials and volunteers has to be "key to upholding the values of sport"

The FAI, GAA and IRFU have joined together to announce an initiative aimed at promoting respect for players, officials and volunteers.

The three governing bodies have pledged to "work together" in the coming year.

The weekend of 7-8 October will see fair play initiatives at games in all three football codes plus presentations to parents and coaches.

"Respect has to be at the heart of our games and activities," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

"This applies not only to Gaelic games but to everyone who organises or who is involved in sport.

"All sport organisations need to bring to life their declaration and commitment to respect and display it at every game."

There have been a number of assaults on match officials in recent years, particularly in GAA and football, and a statement from the three governing bodies said respect for players, officials and volunteers had to be "key to upholding the values of sport".

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said that "respect for referees is a core principle highlighted in our recent #NoRefNoGame campaign".

The FAI chief added: "Respect for each other has to be a core principle running across the whole of the Irish football community.

"We all have a part to play to make sure we act in the right way in all dealings with fellow players, coaches and administrators across the game."

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said that while rugby has "a long tradition and culture of respect, we do not take for granted the pivotal role of match officials and volunteers in help our sport to run smoothly".

"Weekends such as this are essential in keeping these values thriving in our game and I am pleased we are working with the GAA and FAI to deliver this important message," added the IRFU chief.