Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea secured his only win of the 2023 WSB season so far at Most in the Czech Republic in July

Jonathan Rea finished third in the first World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao as Alvaro Bautista took victory to extend his series lead.

The Ducati-mounted Spaniard was two seconds ahead of early leader Toprak Razgatlioglu by the chequered flag, with Rea a further 4.5 seconds behind.

Defending champion Bautista extends his advantage over Razgatlioglu at the top of the standings to 52 points.

This weekend's round in Portugal is the penultimate meeting of the season.

The Superpole sprint race and race two on Sunday will be followed by the final series of three races at Jerez in Spain on 28-29 October.

Bautista's win - his 22nd of the season - helped secure the manufacturers' title for Ducati, the Italian marque having built up an unassailable lead over their rivals.

Razgatlioglu led in the early stages on his Pata Yamaha and Rea's Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes also enjoyed a spell at the front, as polesitter Rea set out to recover ground after colliding with Bautista on the opening circuit.

The order soon had a familiar look about it as Bautista established himself at the head of the field, with a battling Razgatlioglu and Rea giving chase.

The two frontrunners exchanged positions before Bautista made the decisive move at the start of lap eight.

Northern Irishman Rea, a 13-time victor at Portimao, made it 10 podiums from 11 races by taking his place on the rostrum.

American Garrett Gerloff, Great Britain's Alex Lowes and Dutchman Michael van der Mark completed the top six.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spain, Ducati) 529 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Turkey, Yamaha) 477

3. Jonathan Rea (Great Britain, Kawasaki) 344

4. Andrea Locatelli (Italy, Yamaha) 282

5. Axel Bassani (Italy, Ducati) 240

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Italy, Ducati) 213