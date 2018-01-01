Motorbikes

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
Farmer secures Superstock win at Oulton Park
Clogher's Keith Farmer wins his first British Superstock 1000 race of 2018 by holding off Joe Collier to take a narrow victory.
Clogher's Keith Farmer wins his first British Superstock 1000 race of 2018 by holding off Joe Collier to take a narrow victory.
One of the riders injured in a crash at Saturday's Tandragee 100 says he will return next year despite sustaining multiple fractures.
A rider is airlifted to hospital following a crash at the Tandragee 100 motorcycling meeting in county Armagh.
BBC Sport NI will begin eight days of bikes action across all platforms on Monday, 14 May in the build-up to the North West 200.
British Superbikes
World Superbikes
NW 200
8-14 May
Isle of Man TT
28 May - 10 June
Derek Sheils and Michael Dunlop take victories at the Cookstown 100 road race last weekend.
Jonathan Rea says a "fear of not being the guy they all have to catch" motivates him as he targets a fourth World Superbike title.
In the latest 'At Home With...', Colin Murray travels to the Isle of Man to visit the man who has won three World Superbike titles in a row but still doesn't have a motorcycle licence.
With North West 200 racing starting on Thursday, seven-time world champion Carl Fogarty explains why riders risk their lives to race at 200mph.