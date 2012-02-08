100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Sarah Stevenson

Media playback is not supported on this device Stevenson clinches taekwondo gold

Taekwondo (67kg class)

Born: 30/03/83

Career highlights

Stevenson won Great Britain's first ever Olympic taekwondo medal when clinching bronze in Beijing, her third Games. It came in dramatic fashion; her quarter-final defeat against Chen Zong was overturned after a clearly successful kick to her opponent's head was not scored by the judges.

The ruling gave her little time to prepare for her semi-final and Stevenson says she was "so disappointed" not to win gold. The Doncaster fighter won her second world title in 2011, a decade after her first.

Personal

Olympic history 2008 - bronze

2004 - 1st round

2000 - 4th

Stevenson's emotional win at the 2011 World Championships came just a few months after both of her parents were diagnosed with critical illnesses. Her mother, Diane, lost her battle with cancer in October 2011, just three months after her father, Roy, died from a brain tumour.

"I owe them everything," says Stevenson. "When mum was told she wasn't going to pull through, all she kept saying was 'you need to go and win that medal in 2012 for me, love'."

Other career

After a year away from the sport through injury, the Doncaster fighter returned in 2010 with victory at the European Championships, regaining the world number one ranking in the process.

Her Olympics build-up suffered a setback in February 2012 when she sustained a cruciate ligament injury at a Mexico training camp. But Stevenson - who is expected to retire from the sport after the Games - described it as "just a blip" and is determined to compete at London 2012.