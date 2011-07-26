50 worldwide contenders for 2012: Alicia Coutts

Swimming (butterfly, individual medley)

Australia

Born: 14/09/87

Career highlights

Australia's new pool queen won five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi. She then twice beat triple Olympic champion Stephanie Rice - in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley - to secure her first two national titles in March 2011. Two silver medals in those events at her maiden World Championships in Shanghai confirmed her Olympic gold medal potential.

OLYMPIC HISTORY 2008 - 5th (200m individual medley)

Career lowlights

She missed the 2006 Commonwealth Games with glandular fever and the 2009 World Championships following stomach surgery.

Personal

David Urquhart, the president of Swimming Australia, is something of a father figure to her. Urquhart first coached Coutts at her local swimming club in Queensland when she was nine, a couple of years after her father died.