Football - event schedule

All times BST

Wednesday 25 July

Venue: Cardiff, Millennium Stadium

Women's Group E

GB v New Zealand, (16:00)

Cameroon v Brazil, (18:45)

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Women's Group F

Japan v Canada, (17:00)

Sweden v South Africa, (19:45)

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Women's Group G

United States v France, (17:00)

Colombia v North Korea, (18:45)

Thursday 26 July

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Men's Group D

Honduras v Morocco (12:00)

Spain v Japan (14:45)

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

Men's Group B

Mexico v South Korea (14:30)

Gabon v Switzerland (17:15)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Men's Group A

UAE v Uruguay (17:00)

GB v Senegal (20:00)

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Men's Group C

Egypt v Brazil (19:45)

City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Men's Group C

Belarus v New Zealand (19:45)

Saturday 28 July

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Women's Group F

Japan v Sweden, (12:00)

Canada v South Africa, (14:45)

Venue: Cardiff, Millennium Stadium

Women's Group E

New Zealand v Brazil, (14:30)

GB v Cameroon, (17:15)

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Women's Group F

United States v Colombia, (17:00)

France v North Korea, (19:45)

Sunday 29 July

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Men's Group C

Egypt v New Zealand, (12:00)

Brazil v Belarus, (15:00)

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Men's Group B

Mexico v Gabon, (14:30)

South Korea v Switzerland, (17:15)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Men's Group A

Senegal v Uruguay, (17:00)

GB v UAE, (19:45)

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

Men's Group D

Japan v Morocco, (17:00)

Spain v Honduras, (19:45)

Tuesday 31 July

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

Women's Group F

Canada v Sweden, (14:30)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Women's Group G

United States v North Korea, (17:15)

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Women's Group F

Japan v South Africa, (14:30)

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

Women's Group G

France v Colombia, (17:15)

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Women's Group E

New Zealand v Cameroon, (19:45)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Women's Group E

GB v Brazil, (19:45)

Wednesday 1 August

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

Men's Group C

Brazil v New Zealand, (14:30)

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Men's Group C

Egypt v Belarus, (14:30)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Men's Group B

South Korea v Gabon, (17:00)

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Men's Group B

Mexico v Switzerland, (17:00)

Men's Group A

GB v Uruguay, (19:45)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Men's Group D

Spain v Morocco, (17:00)

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Men's Group D

Japan v Honduras, (17:00)

Men's Group A

Senegal v UAE, (19:45)

Friday 3 August

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

First Women's Group F v Second Women's Group G, (12:00)

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

First Women's Group G v Third Women's Group E/F, (14:30)

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Second Women's Group E v Second Women's Group F, (17:00)

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Winner Women's Group E v Third Women's Groups F/G, (19:30)

Saturday 4 August

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

First Men's Group D v Second Men's Group C, (12:00)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

First Men's Group B v Second Men's Group A, (14:30)

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

First Men's Group C v Second Men's Group D, (17:00)

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

First Men's Group A v Second Men's Group B, (19:30)

Monday 6 August

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Women's semi-final (17:00)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Women's semi-final (19:45)

Tuesday 7 August

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Men's semi-final (17:00)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Men's semi-final (19:45)

Thursday 9 August

Venue: City of Coventry Stadium, Coventry

Women's bronze medal match (13:00)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Women's gold medal match (19:45)

Friday 10 August

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Men's bronze medal match (19:45)

Saturday 11 August

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Men's gold medal match (15:00)