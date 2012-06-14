Amy Smith profile

Swimming (Women's 50m freestyle & 100m freestyle)

Career highlight

Smith took silver in the 4x100m freestyle at her debut Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. She finished in the same position in the event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi four years later.

Career other

Smith also made the final for the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, finishing in seventh and fifth place.

Did you know?

She has a degree in sport and exercise science from Loughborough University.