Christian Olsson retires before London 2012 Games

Swedish triple jumper Christian Olsson

Triple jumper Christian Olsson, who won Olympic gold in 2004, will not compete at the London Games after announcing his retirement with a foot injury.

The 32-year-old, who also won two European titles as well as a gold medal at the 2003 World Championships, became known for his friendly rivalry with Britain's Jonathan Edwards.

"He doesn't feel as if things are working any more," his manager, Daniel Wessfeldt, said.

He was injured training in the USA.