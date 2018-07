Britain's Mo Farah beats a strong field to win the 5,000m at the Diamond league meet in Oregon, with defending Olympic champion Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele back in fourth.

The 5,000m world champion ran a season's best time of 12 minutes 56.98 seconds whilst controlling the race tactically.

Kenya's Isaiah Koech came second with American Galen Rupp in third.

