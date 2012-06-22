London 2012: Team GB name women's basketball squad

Leedham (right) is back on track after returning this season from a knee injury

Twelve players have been named in the first Team GB women's basketball squad to compete at an Olympic Games.

The British women qualified for the EuroBasket tournament in 2011 and went on to reach the second round.

They have recently beaten countries including South Korea, Argentina, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Women's Olympic draw GROUP A: Angola, USA, China, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Qualifier 4

GROUP B: Australia, Brazil, GREAT BRITAIN, Russia, Qualifier 3, Qualifier 5

Britain's women will face Australia, Brazil, Russia and twom teams yet to qualify in their group at the Olympic Park this summer.

The British men's and women's teams were admitted to the Olympics as hosts following a vote by the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) last year.

They were only given permission after satisfying the world governing body that they were competitive at international level and had a post-Olympics legacy plan for the game in the UK.

"Being selected in the final 12 as an individual is a very proud moment for me and is something I will cherish forever," said Jo Leedham, who plays for the Bulleen Boomers in Australia.

"I'm really excited to be in the Olympic Village, I can't quite imagine how great it is going to be at the moment."

Team GB women's basketball squad:Dominique Allen

Rose Anderson

Kim Butler

Stef Collins

Temi Fagbenle

Chantelle Handy

Jo Leedham

Julie Page

Natalie Stafford

Azania Stewart

Rachael Vanderwal

Jenaya Wade-Fray