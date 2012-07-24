Athletics remains the Olympics' main attraction and all eyes will be trained on Great Britain's medal hopefuls Dai Greene, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis.

Denise Lewis won heptathlon gold at the Sydney Games in 2000, and she told BBC Sport how her passion for athletics began as a child at Birchfield Harriers.

If you want to run, jump or throw, athletics provides the perfect platform to compete. United Kingdom Athletics' Grassroots scheme provides information on how you can begin taking part whether as an athlete, coach, official or volunteer.

Visit the London 2012 schedule and results page on the BBC Sport website to find out details of when the Olympic athletic events are taking place, an where you can watch them.

